Texoma Medical Center is announced the first baby born at the hospital in the new year. TMC’s Baby New Year is Jasper Lynn Palmer who was born at 7:02 am on Wednesday. He weighs 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces, is 20 inches long and was delivered by Dr. Amy Klein. He is welcomed by parents Kelsea Brinlee and Matthew Palmer, two big brothers and other very proud family members.

To celebrate the happy occasion, Baby New Year and his family received a gift from the TMC Volunteers.