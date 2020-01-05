In its second year, AGN Media is recognizing six community members making a positive impact with its Citizens on the Move initiative, presented by Toot ‘n Totum. The nomination process was in conjunction with the Amarillo Globe-News’ Man and Woman of the Year, presented by FirstBank Southwest.

“Toot’n Totum is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Through these 70 years, we’ve seen our city prosper both economically and, equally important, philanthropically,” Toot n’ Totum’s Board President Greg Mitchell said in a statement. “The continuation of these works is dependent on people like those that are being recognized today. The Citizens’ on the Move award signifies what we as a community believe in – dedication to our city, our resources and our neighbors.”

The six honorees will be celebrated as part of the Man and Woman of the Year annual luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Tickets for the event can be purchased at amarillo.com/rsvp.

Lanitra Barringer

Because of her work with the Youth Success Project, Barringer was nominated as one of this year’s Citizens on the Move honorees. The project gives opportunities for students from sixth grade to 12th grade the opportunity to prepare for higher education, housing meetings once a month at the North Grand campus of Hillside Christian Church.

Barringer, a member of St. John Baptist Church, said this college initiative began through her church as part of the No Excuses University movement. Since 2015, students from the Amarillo Independent School District and River Road Independent School District have participated in the program.

As a first-generation college student herself, it was important for Barringer to give students the opportunity to prepare for college while they are still in middle and high school.

“I knew we had to give these students the opportunities we didn’t have,” she said. “That’s why I am very passionate about what I do because I know when they get that education, whether it be a trade, education or whether they go into the military... they have a way of being able to break those generational poverties and recreate a new lifestyle for not only them, but their family members as a whole.”

This year, the program will host a monthly “Lunch and Learn” program at Palo Duro High School, expanding the reach of the program. Barringer’s goal is to be in the four Amarillo ISD high schools by the end of 2020.

Barringer is honored by being chosen as one of this year’s Citizens on the Move.

“In my eyes, I’m just one vessel that God uses to be able to make a difference,” Barringer said. “I know that there are many others in our community who really focus on our youth and what they are doing… It’s truly an honor to be nominated.”

Brooks Boyett

After founding Mission 2540 15 years ago, Boyett was nominated as one of this year’s Citizens on the Move honorees. This ministry provides assistance to families in seven low-income apartment communities in Amarillo and one in Lubbock.

Boyett said the program provides after-school care for students living in those complex’s as well as helping families with other needs like finding employment and giving assistance with groceries and rent.

With this ministry, Boyett said he wants the kids and the families to know they are valued.

“We are involved each and every week doing after school activities with the kids because we want them to know they are important, they are valued, and they have a future,” Boyett said. “That’s what we try to instill in them. We want the parents to know we care about their kids, we care about them and we care about their well-being.”

Through the 15 years of the organization being open, Boyett said he has learned the value of community and the realization that everyone is made in the image of God, no matter what situation they are in.

Boyett would like to see the mission grow in other apartment communities in Amarillo and Lubbock. He said he is fortunate to have a giving community support the mission of the organization and is honored to be recognized as one of the Citizens on the Move.

“You don’t get into nonprofit work for the glory and the fame. It’s not something I’ve sought out or desired,” he said. “You just go in day in and day out and hang out with kids and families. That’s where the reward is. It’s a great honor, I’m surprised. It is nice to know there has been work that has been done and we have been noticed.”

Andrew Hall

Calling Amarillo his hometown, Andrew Hall wanted to make a difference to the city he grew up in. As founder of the Hoodoo Mural Festival and helping add public art throughout downtown Amarillo, Hall was named one of this year’s Citizens on the Move honorees.

Hall left Amarillo in 2004 and went to school in Dallas. When he returned to his hometown in 2013, he said nothing had changed. Hall wanted to bring something downtown to help the city grow.

Hall said he got the idea for the festival after traveling and seeing murals in cities like Denver and Miami becoming tourist attractions. Hall then roped in Center City of Amarillo to help host the event and, in the process, organized six downtown walls to be painted by local artists as well as artists from Houston, California and Colorado.

After the inaugural festival was completed, Hall said he is proud to see the artwork on the walls throughout downtown.

“Amarillo has such a great arts culture and history. Just to be part of that seems pretty neat,” he said. “It’s been great and through social media and all of these things, seeing what people are doing with these walls.”

In future iterations of the festival, Hall hopes to expand to other parts of Amarillo. The goal for Hall, he said, is to make a walkable, bikeable and drivable public art gallery within the city.

While Hall is honored to be recognized as one of the Citizens on the Move, he said he did not do it for the recognition.

“I just thought it would be something fun for Amarillo and help Amarillo grow as a city,” Hall said. “There’s a lot going on here and it’s pretty neat so just to kind of add it to the pot of everything going on has been fun.”

The next festival is planned to be around the beginning of September.

Chris Villegas

As the digital marketing coordinator for United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, the work Chris Villegas does is not on the front lines. But with his work, he makes a wide community impact, which is why he was nominated as one of this year’s Citizens on the Move honorees.

Villegas said he fell in love with the work United Way did while working in a marketing position at Street Auto Group. Being in the same position with United Way gives him the opportunity to help the community directly.

Through his position, Villegas said he shines a light on what United Way does, through putting graphics on social media and creating layouts for various flyers. Through this, he is letting the community know even though United Way is a worldwide organization, the money raised in the region stays in the region.

This position means a lot to Villegas because as a child, growing up on the east side of Amarillo, he participated in numerous programs United Way funds.

“One of the biggest ones that impacted my life was the Wesley (Community Center). When I was a kid, I was there for after-school programs, doing their summer camps, doing this or that,” he said. “One of their biggest funders is United Way, to keep the doors open. Without that program, there is no way I would be where I am today.”

Villegas’ goal is to give area children every chance to succeed so they do not have to take the route he took through life. Through his position, Villegas wants to continue to make a positive impact on his hometown and make Amarillo better.

“I’ve had to work my rear-end off to get where I am at and I don’t want that for other kids who could take my route,” he said. “If I can help change the life of two to three kids, that just means the world to me.”

Waylon Walker

Being a veteran himself, Walker has seen the impact post traumatic stress disorder has on his fellow brothers and sisters in the military. This inspired Walker to open the Walker-Mong Opportunity Ranch two years ago, providing no-cost equine therapy for anyone in the community who needs it.

This led Walker to be nominated to be one of this year’s Citizens on the Move honorees.

Walker said insurance does not usually cover things like equine therapy. When he bought a place in the country and put a horse on his land, he started letting a friend of his come out and ride. The opportunity ranch grew from there, providing the service to anyone who needs it for no cost.

After the ranch hosted its first golf tournament fundraiser, more and more people heard about its message. Now, Walker said more than 70 people come out to the ranch for its services.

Participants in the program have reached out to Walker to say how much this service the ranch provides has affected them and their lives.

“We have had so many veterans out there that they ride, you can see the difference,” he said. “They all message me and they say ‘I haven’t had an episode in I don’t know how long.’ It’s tremendous.”

Walker balances his life as a small engine mechanic and a teaching assistant at West Texas A&M University on top of helping run this organization.

“We all donate our time to keep this free. We run the horse part solely off of donations and fundraisers,” Walker said. “You shouldn’t have to be able to pay a certain amount to be able to afford a service that you need.”

Walker said he is honored to be nominated but he sees the Walker-Mong Opportunity Ranch as something that needed to be done.

“I don’t feel like I did anything special that really deserves being honored this way,” he said. “I saw the need for it and I said, let’s do it.”

Lizzie Williams

Through her community development position at Amarillo National Bank, Williams already had her foot in the door with various nonprofit organizations in and around the Panhandle. In 2015, Williams used her knowledge to found and lead Hands On Amarillo, a website which connects local volunteers to nonprofit organizations in the area.

Her leadership helped Williams be nominated to be one of this year’s Citizens on the Move.

Close to 2,000 volunteers are currently registered on the site, Williams said, helping around 125 nonprofit organizations throughout the area. Each organization has a page, giving them the chance to tell volunteers what they need, whether it is in-kind donations or volunteers.

“The impact for the volunteer is that it is readily available for them to see what’s out there and what people need help with,” she said. “The impact for the organization is that it is a free service that they can recruit people who are already interested in what they are doing. It matches based on the volunteer’s interest.”

Williams was inspired to volunteer because of her mom volunteering and helping out the community. She said she was also inspired by the culture of volunteerism at Amarillo National Bank, where her eyes were opened to how much need is currently in the community.

In the future, Williams hopes organizations use the site to help run background checks as well as maximize the worth of the site. It is satisfying for Williams to see volunteers using the “Panhandle Spirit” and making an impact in their community.

“You don’t get to see the faces and a lot of times, it’s a thankless job, but it’s so empowering just to know you can walk in somewhere, spend a few hours… but you have saved the organization three weeks of time,” she said. “For me, just being able to provide it for free is important to me and then also, being able to bring people together for the good of the community makes me really happy.”