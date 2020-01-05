Two Amarillo Police Department officers recognized a registration sticker appeared counterfeit on a vehicle, as well as the driver’s suspicious behavior. Their work led to a possible drug dealer being taken off the streets.





The Amarillo Police Department recognized Sgt. Shea Lichtie and Officer Caleb Drake for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday honors.

On Dec. 12 at 4:40 p.m., Lichtie and Drake were riding a in two-man unit and observed a gold car at the same stop sign where they were stopped. Once that vehicle’s driver saw the officers, he began making movements in his car as if he were trying to hide. As the officers saw this, they also saw the registration sticker appeared to be faded and pixelated but had a current date. The officers recognized that this is typical of possible counterfeit registration, from their past experience.

They followed the car until it turned into a driveway and parked at a residence on NW 12th. The officers got out and asked the driver of the vehicle if they could talk to him. He came over to the officers. While talking to the driver, they did observe that the registration sticker did not match the actual license plate on the vehicle. When the officers ran the registrations on both the sticker and the plate, they came back to two different vehicles, neither belonging to the driver.

The driver had a gang tattoo on his face, and he told the officers he had recently been released from prison. He had a large amount of cash on him and said he was buying a car with the money. The officers asked if they could search him, and he said yes. Then the driver started emptying his own pockets and handed the officers the cash. Lichtie found a gun magazine in one of the man’s pockets as well. At that time, the subject was handcuffed, because he was a convicted felon and not allowed to have weapons. Lichtie continued the search and found a baggie containing what appeared to be methamphetamines in his pocket, and another gun magazine belonging to a different type of gun than the first one.

The driver then told Lichtie that he had guns in his car. Drake began searching the car with Lichtie, and they found a bag containing three guns. They also located another bag under one of the seats with a large amount of the same substance found on the driver, believed to be methamphetamine. Because of the location of the traffic stop and large amount of cash found on the driver, Lichtie contacted one of the Project Safe Neighborhood federal agents to come out and assist.

Once the agent arrived, he spoke with the driver, who then was taken to Randall County Jail, booked and put on a federal hold for the FBI.

APD has partnered with several federal agencies and prosecutors in high risk neighborhoods of Amarillo to get federal cases built on subjects who are repeat felons and who are using guns and drugs in these neighborhoods. This is to clean up the city, APD says, and also to protect those citizens who live in the neighborhoods where these incidents are occurring.

APD recognizes Sgt. Lichtie and Off. Drake for their hard work and dedication. APD often gets complaints about officers stopping people for what many say are minor traffic offenses. In this case, it led to a potential drug dealer being identified and arrested, and three guns taken off the streets from a felon.