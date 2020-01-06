Bluff Dale ISD is hosting a grand opening for its new secondary school on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and the public is invited to attend.

“We will have a ribbon cutting ceremony about 4:30 p.m. followed by an open house,” said Bluff Dale Superintendent John Taylor. “We will have a cake and let the public walk through the building, meet the teachers and see what we got.”

The $5 million project includes new classrooms, concession area inside the gymnasium, restrooms, coach's office, locker rooms, a new kitchen and cafeteria, library/media center and science lab. The new school houses students in 4-12 grades.

Following Tuesday’s festivities, the public is invited to stay and cheer on the Bluff Dale Bobcats when they take on the Gorman Panthers beginning at 5 p.m. with JV boys followed by the varsity girls and varsity boys.