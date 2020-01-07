Tuesday forecast for Austin: Another picture-perfect day is upon us, Central Texas!

Skies will be sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high around 66 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The day will be warmer than the normal high Austin records on Jan. 7, which is 61 degrees, according to climate data.

North-northwest winds blowing 5 mph will become south-southwest and calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday’s winds and low relative humidity levels in Travis, Bastrop, Hays, Caldwell and Williamson counties will cause elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Skies will be clear at night as temperatures dip to a low near 36 degrees, forecasters said. The nighttime low is a bit cooler than the normal low of 41 degrees Austin records on this day, climate data says.

A small chance of rain will exist Wednesday night, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 67. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 75. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 61.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, mostly after noon, and a high near 76. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts and will become northwest after midnight. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 59. Northwest winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Clear at night with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 63. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 70.