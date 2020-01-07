Dan P. died without a will. That means that he died “intestate” and his assets are inherited under the Texas laws governing “descent and distribution.” The court appointed, Ruth, Dan’s surviving spouse, as the administrator of the estate. Dan, Jr. did not want his stepmother to have this position. He wants to be appointed as administrator himself. Can Junior challenge Ruth’s appointment as administrator?

In order to file any action in a court, a person must have “standing” to do so. In other words, the person must be a proper party to request the action sought. Texas law provides that an “interested person” has standing to apply for and challenge an application for letters of administration. Texas Estates Code § 301.051(2)(B). The definition of an “interested person” includes an heir under Texas law. Texas Estates Code § 22.018(1).

Junior is his heir based on the law of intestacy, that is, he is “a person entitled under the statutes of descent and distribution to a part of the estate of a decedent who dies intestate.” Texas Estates Code § 22.015.

Suppose Dan P. had left a will naming Ruth as his independent executrix. Since Junior is a multi-millionaire, Dan P. did not leave anything to Junior in the will. Junior suspects his stepmother will not treat his siblings fairly in the administration of the estate. Can Junior challenge Ruth’s appointment?

A recent Texas case found that the “interested person” who can challenge the appointment for letters of administration is not required to have a pecuniary interest in the estate to have standing. Estate of Daniels, No. 06-18-00049-CV, 2019 WL 156832 (Tex. App. – Texarkana Apr. 11, 2019, no pet.h.). The court based its decision upon the statutes referenced above.

Although Estate of Daniels dealt with a case of intestacy, Junior should have standing to challenge the appointment of his stepmother as the Independent Executrix, even though he was left out of the will and, therefore, doesn’t have a pecuniary interest in the estate.

