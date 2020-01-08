It’s a family tradition.

In an effort to financially lend a hand to Tarleton State University students whose family members bleed purple, the Tarleton Alumni Association has established the TAA Legacy Scholarship.

“The board came together and decided to do something to recognize those students who are continuing the tradition of a Tarleton education,” said Jessica Evans, director of alumni engagement. “It’s a significant scholarship that should really help those students.”

The first of eight $2,500 annual scholarships were awarded in fall 2019.

“Our TAA Legacy Scholarship is a way for us to recognize the commitment and support of alumni encouraging their family members to bleed purple and experience our university's core values of integrity, leadership, tradition, civility, excellence and service,” added Alumni Association President Ranae Lane.

The only criteria for the scholarship is membership in the TAA by someone in the applicant’s family.

To apply, go to www.tarleton.edu/scholarships.