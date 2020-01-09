The Bastrop County sheriff’s office is warning residents against a scam involving a man posing as a deputy who is helping con people into emptying their bank accounts and purchasing prepaid cards.

On Tuesday, a woman at her home near Elgin was approached by a man identifying himself as a Bastrop County sheriff’s deputy. The man, who displayed an unknown badge and had the woman’s identifying information, asked her to call a specific phone number as several crimes had been committed using her information, the sheriff’s office said. The woman called the number and was instructed to empty her accounts and transfer the money onto gift cards and prepaid debit cards. She was then told to give the card numbers to the person on the phone.

"By doing this, the victim gave the scammer complete access to the money placed on the cards," the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, with a muscular build and short blond or greyish hair. He was wearing a tan shirt with tan pants, and was driving a tan car that resembled a police vehicle, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, with a push bar and lights in the front.

The sheriff’s office said this is a new type of scam in Bastrop County. In the past, scammers would pose as the sheriff’s office and would call people to con them into believing that they had an active arrest warrant, the sheriff’s office said. The scammer would then tell the resident that they could avoid arrest if they loaded prepaid debit cards, such as GreenDot or iTunes, with money and provided the card numbers to the caller.

The new scam involving a man posing as a deputy, however, "shows that the scammers are escalating their efforts," the sheriff’s office said.

"Please remember, if someone you don’t know is telling you to put money on a prepaid card, IT IS A SCAM!," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page. "Don’t fall for it! The same for wiring money with MoneyGram or other service … don’t do it!"

The sheriff’s office is advising residents who question whether a person going to their homes is a law enforcement officer due to the officer wearing plain clothing, to ask for credentials. The sheriff’s office issues its employees ID cards. The resident may also ask for a name and employee number, call the sheriff’s office at 512-549-5100, and verify the officer’s employment with the department. But, if necessary, the sheriff’s office says residents should call 911.

"Please don’t fall victim to one of these scams," the sheriff’s office said. "If someone is asking for money, call and verify. Don’t call the number the scammer gives you; call a number which you know is good. Look it up online if you have to. Don’t trust any number the scammer gives you."

If a resident can’t verify the information they are being told by possible scammers, the sheriff’s office recommends to not send any money.

"These scammers do this day after day, and they are very good at convincing people," the sheriff’s office said. "We don’t want to see our citizens throw away their hard-earned money to these criminals."