Friday forecast for Austin: It’s finally Friday, Central Texas! Intermittent showers and fog will kick off the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain will last through the evening, bringing up to a quarter of an inch of rain to the Austin area, forecasters said.

Some areas will have patchy dense fog through 10 a.m., making visibility low. Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights and allow room in between vehicles, forecasters said.

Daytime temperatures will hit a high around 68 degrees before decreasing to a low of 57 degrees overnight.

Rain chances will last throughout the day Saturday.

Here’s a look at the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high near 65. Partly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 54. Mostly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 36.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and an overnight low around 41.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 57. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and an overnight low around 47.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 64.