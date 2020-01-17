MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Indians swimmers competed on Thursday in the District 6-6A swimming meet held at the Debbie Weems Natatorium, and both the boys and girls placed second overall.

The Lady Indians broke the 400 relay school record, Waxahachie's Tyeler Hess won the female highpoint athlete and the Indians will be well represented in the Regional Meet overall.

Regional qualifiers:

Girls 200 Medley Relay — Hope David, Tyeler Hess, Hannah Saenz, Rachel Hiatt

Boys 200 Medley Relay — Jayce Hendricks, Garrett Owens, Rafe Butler, Bo McQueen.

Girls 200 Freestyle — Rachel Hiatt, Hope David.

Boys 200 Freestyle — Cade Ferry, Dylan Florence.

Girls 200 IM — Jillian Dayton, Hayley Pickett.

Boys 200 IM — Joseph Gilliland, Jayce Hendricks.

Girls 50 Freestyle — Tyeler Hess, Grace Garling, Hannah Saenz.

Boys 50 Freestyle — Chris Parker, Rafe Butler.

Girls 100 Butterfly — Hannah Saenz.

Boys 100 Butterfly — Rafe Butler.

Girls 100 Freestyle — Grace Darling, Jillian Dayton.

Boys 100 Freestyle — Chris Parker, Bo McQueen.

Girls 500 Freestyle — Rachel Hiatt, Trista Mitchell.

Boys 500 Freestyle — Dylan Florence, Gabe Perez.

Girls 200 Freestyle Relay — Grace Darling, Jillian Dayton, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess.

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay — Nathan Parker, Bo McQueen, Jayce Hendricks, Chris Parker.

Girls 100 Backstroke — Hope David.

Boys 100 Backstroke — Cade Ferry, Asa Condor.

Girls 100 Breaststroke — Tyeler Hess, Hayley Pickett, Alyssa Bonnette.

Boys 100 Breaststroke — Joseph Gilliland, Garrett Owens.

Girls 400 Freestyle Relay — Grace Darling, Jillian Dayton, Hope David, Rachel Hiatt.

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay — Dylan Florence, Rafe Butler, Cade Ferry, Chris Parker.