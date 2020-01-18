Local celebrity chef Curren Dodds is known for marching to the beat of his own drum - or in this case - pots and pans.

Now, the man who owned Bluff Dale’s famed eatery Let’s Eat for 14 years has a new venture.

Dodds recently opened Lucky Guy, a unique lunch spot in Bluff Dale that specializes in sandwiches.

“Lucky Guy is located in a shipping container I transformed into a kitchen, so it’s a walk-up venue,” Dodds said.

Open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Dodds whips up plenty of deliciousness including cheeseburgers and meatloaf, smoked jalapeño chicken and pulled pork sandwiches.

“We specialize in house-made sandwiches during the day. I make my own ham and serve a ham and cheese sandwich using white cheddar pimento,” he said. “And on the evenings, I am available for catering.”

The sandwiches are served with fries and a drink for $10.

Dodds returned to Texas about six months ago after a short stint in Wisconsin after closing Let’s Eat.

“I took a year off to clear my head and see what else was out there,” he said. “I am glad to be back home in Texas.”

For more information on catering, call Dodds at 254-728-3634.