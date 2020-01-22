Possession — On Jan. 18, Denison Police initiated a traffic stop against a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Loy Lake Road. The male driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with an invalid license and a female passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana and an outstanding Grayson County warrant.

Assault — Denison Police responded to the 800 block of West Crawford Street on Jan 20 in reference to an assault call. Officers arrived and made contact with a female victim who reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her and left the scene. A report for family violence assault causing bodily injury was generated, and a case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Assault — On Jan. 20, Denison officers were dispatched to an assault call in the 100 block of West Acheson Street. Police spoke with the female victim who told them her boyfriend had assaulted and threatened her before leaving the scene. A report for family violence assault causing bodily injury was filed and a case will be presented to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Stolen vehicle — Denison Police were contacted by a male complainant on Jan. 21 in reference to a stolen vehicle in 200 block of Smith Drive. The complainant stated that his blue 1996 Chevrolet pickup with Texas tags was taken from his driveway.