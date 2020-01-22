The state-ranked Midlothian Panthers tuned up for Friday’s showdown with Red Oak with a pair of wins last week, beating Ennis and Corsicana.

The Ennis Lions came into Midlothian for Friday night’s game against the Panthers, riding high after beating Cleburne the previous Tuesday night with a gritty comeback in the second half. But the first-place Panthers took a 68-41 win to stay undefeated in District 14-5A.

Ennis started the contest the same way they ended the game on Tuesday, with pin-point shooting and a smothering defense to take a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, the end of the quarter was the worst thing that could have happened to the Lions, as Midlothian was able to regroup and overcome a slow start.

From that point on, Midlothian came out and completely dominated the remainder of the game, for the most part, by out-scoring Ennis 57-28 over the last three quarters.

Midlothian was led by Nyk Madison and Omari Bobbitt with 15 points each. Other outstanding players for Midlothian were Luke Reynolds with eight points, Paden Harris with seven points and Jackson Tollefsbol with six.

Ennis was led by Loel Spencer and Dee Johnson with seven points each. Jarveon Williams and Jacolby Mays also pitched in with six points apiece.

On Tuesday night, the Panthers (18-7, 5-0) scored the game’s first seven points, jumped out to a 22-6 lead at Corsicana and rolled to a 63-30 victory. Madison, Bobbitt, Reynolds and Kelton Williams all scored 13 points to lead MHS.

The Panthers will host Red Oak on Friday night at 8 p.m. in a game that will determine the driver’s seat as the first half of district play ends. MHS is ranked No. 12 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the Hawks (15-11, 5-0) are ranked No. 16.