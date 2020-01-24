Bastrop City Manager Lynda Humble appointed Assistant Police Chief Clint Nagy as the city’s interim police chief after Chief James Altgelt retired earlier this month.

Nagy has served 17 years with the police department. He was hired in 2002 as a patrol officer and school resource officer, and was promoted in 2005 to sergeant. For 13 years, he served as a patrol sergeant, criminal investigations sergeant, administrative sergeant and with the department’s canine and narcotics unit, before being promoted to assistant chief in 2018, he said.

The city will conduct a search for a permanent police chief, and “if Nagy applies for the position he will be considered with the other candidates,” said Human Resources Director Tanya Cantrell. The job opening is expected to be posted “in the near future,” she said.

Nagy became the department’s assistant chief in 2018 shortly after Altgelt was named police chief.

Altgelt was promoted from assistant chief to police chief after Humble fired Chief Steve Adcock in April 2018 after claiming she lost confidence in his ability to manage the department.

When Algelt was promoted to police chief, he was also named the city’s public safety director — a position that oversaw the fire department, emergency management, public information, multimedia, the convention center, special events and information technology.

Four months ago, Altgelt was named assistant city manager, where his duties expanded to include oversight of the city library and the Main Street program.

Nagy, however, will only oversee the police department as interim chief. Fire Chief Andres Rosales will continue to supervise the fire department.

Supervision over Altgelt’s other rolls will fall to Humble and Assistant City Manager Trey Job, the city said.

As assistant chief, Nagy was paid an annual salary of $92,273. As interim chief, his salary increased to $104,107, according to the city’s human resources department.

In tandem with Nagy’s appointment, Sergeant Vicky Steffanic was also promoted to interim assistant chief.