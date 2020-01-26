Legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant is reportedly among five people killed in a helicopter crash amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, Calif., Sunday morning, according to reports. He was 41.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.

Bryant is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, making 18 All-Star teams during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning five NBA championships, was twice named the MVP of the NBA finals was the league MVP in 2008.

Sources said his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was on board when the aircraft crashed. The identity of the three others is still unconfirmed.

This story is developing; check back for updates.