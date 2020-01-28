Tarleton State University will guarantee scholarship levels to entering fall 2020 freshmen who graduate in the top 25 percent of their high school class.

While Tarleton has historically invested in student scholarships, this marks the university’s first investment of several million dollars in assistance to deserving students.

The President’s Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) aligns with the 120-year vision of Tarleton’s founder and benefactor to provide a high-quality university education to students who otherwise might not have the chance.

“John Tarleton dreamed of an institution of opportunity — a comprehensive regional university,” said President James Hurley. “It’s important that we become a first-choice institution for regional high school seniors. They are destined to be our leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their well-being.”

Newly admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility. Students graduating in the top 10 percent of their high school class will be guaranteed between $2,000 and $4,000 depending on test scores.

For example, high school seniors graduating in the top 10 percent of their class and having at least a 1300 on the SAT or 28 on the ACT are guaranteed at the $4,000 annual level, with money coming from scholarships and GAP funding as needed. A student guaranteed at that level who receives more than $4,000 in scholarships will be allowed to take the full amount of the scholarships.

Students graduating in the top 25 percent, but not the top 10 percent, will be guaranteed between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on their test scores. Guarantees are renewable annually for up to four years, assuming satisfactory academic progress.

“If we educate students in the region, they will stay in the region, and the region will prosper,” Hurley said. “While available to all qualifying incoming freshmen, the Guaranteed Award Program is designed to assist and retain the best and brightest students in the great state of Texas.”

Students graduating in the top 25 percent of their class from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School partners will be guaranteed an additional $500 to $1,000 depending on class rank and test scores. The partnership program formalizes the commitment that Tarleton shares with area high schools to help students earn a university degree.

For more information, visit www.tarletonstate.us/gap.