As the city of Midlothian grows, the City Council moved forward on Tuesday night with an engineering study to upgrade the water supply to the city and other communities in Ellis County.

Council members unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the cities of Waxahachie and Ennis, Rockett Special Utility District and Tarrant Regional Water District. This agreement will allow for an engineering report related to the supply of raw water in Ellis County from Tarrant Regional Water District’s existing transmission lines. Midlothian’s share of the amount of the engineering study is not to exceed $25,000.

Mike Adams, the city’s executive director of engineering and utilities, told the council that the demand for raw water from Cedar Creek and Richland Chambers reservoirs continues to increase. The plan is for all five entities to come together and form a long-range strategy to address future water needs.

The council approved the agreement without discussion.

Memorial in works

The council approved a $28,400 expenditure from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to develop a master plan for the design of the Veterans Memorial project.

Assistant city manager Clyde Melick told the council that the Veterans Memorial Tribute Committee began meeting in 2018 and came up with a schematic design last fall, but found they needed professional help to complete the design.

Melick said Schrickel, Rollins, Parkhill Smith and Cooper — the same firm designing the city’s community park — came back with the $28,400 figure for the memorial. The MCDC approved the expenditure in December, and the council followed suit unanimously.

Other items

• Ann Montgomery, a Republican candidate for Ellis County District Attorney, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to introduce herself to the council. Montgomery has worked in the county attorney’s office for 17 years and is currently the first assistant in that office.

• Also speaking was Stephen Daniel, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 6, who appeared on behalf of Midlothian Breathe. The group strongly opposes a permit request by the local Holcim building materials plant to lift restrictions. Daniel urged that Holcim withdraw its permit request and also use technology in place elsewhere to decrease emissions. Members of Midlothian Breathe also addressed the council.

• The council approved details of the upcoming May municipal election, which will elect a mayor a two council members. A joint election contract with Ellis County was also approved.

• Three Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles and the emergency equipment for each were purchased from Defender Supply for a total cost of $181,043. Assistant Police Chief Scott Brown said the purchases extend the fleet for four new officers, and one of the new vehicles will be used for the city’s K-9 program.

• The master fee schedule for certain building regulations, development code and use of the Midlothian Conference Center was approved. The new rates go into effect Feb. 1 and adds a number of new charges in order to be in compliance with current laws.

• Maurice Osborn was appointed to the city Planning & Zoning Commission to fill the remainder of former commissioner Chris Keafer’s term.

• Fourteen members of the Citizens Planning Committee, which will study the city’s needs in advance of a future bond referendum, were also appointed. Those new members are Ross Weaver, Kelli Hinson, Tom Montgomery, Phil Davis, Tim Wilkins, Chris Keafer, Jackie McDonald, Mark Monk, Lauren Smith, Heather Wyman, Kasey Cheshier, Anna Hammonds, Tiffany Cara and Mike Meiser.