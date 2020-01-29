After 22 years chugging through Zilker Park with cars full of giggling children and smiling families, managers of the Zilker Zephyr announced Wednesday they would not repair or continue to manage the miniature train.

The train was derailed in May 2019 after a series of storms eroded part of the track along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, but managers said in a Facebook post Wednesday that complications with their contract with the city ended their run.

The online post said the contractor who ran the Zephyr made plans after the track was damaged to make repairs, but the contract with the city was set to expire before fixes could be completed.

Management discussed the possibility of a five-year extension of the contract that would allow them to make repairs and earn enough to cover their cost, but that didn't happen.

"In October 2019, despite us spending countless hours and tens of thousands of dollars on designs and preparing paperwork for Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and City of Austin permits, all our efforts were met with us getting told that instead of allowing us to make the repair and offering us a contract extension, both the Concessions and Contracts Committee and Parks and Recreations Board voted on putting the Zephyr contract (out) to bid," the post said.

Management reached out to discuss the contract, and eventually received a "final offer" for a guaranteed three-year extension with two optional one-year extensions, which they turned down, according to the post.

"Due to the amount of money we had projected we would have to invest for the repair, we understood only a contract with a guaranteed five years would make financial sense for our level of investment," the post said. "We are sorry we have to say goodbye like this because the Zilker Zephyr has been our family's love and passion, and we know the people of Austin and around the world loved it as well. Again, thank you for allowing us to serve you the last 22 years."

Austin City Council Member Greg Casar said just because the current vendor has stepped away doesn’t mean the train won’t return.

"If they don’t want to run the train, we’ll find someone else to run the train," he said.

Parks and Recreation officials said the closure was temporary, and they are working to secure a new contract with a vendor for future operations.

"When the storm occurred, less than a year was remaining on the vendor’s contract," the parks department said in statement. "As with other long-term concessions, the Department planned to re-bid the service to ensure the public receives the best services possible while providing all vendors an opportunity to manage operations."

Parks and Recreation officials said they will send out a request for proposals in late spring for a contract to operate the train, and hope to land on a new vendor as soon as possible.

In December, they told the Statesman that drawing up a new contract could take anywhere from six to nine months, and the former vendor estimated repairs could take between 12 and 14 months. Even under the best circumstances, the Zephyr won’t be rolling for a while.

