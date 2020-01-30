Round Rock High senior achieves Eagle Scout rank

A Round Rock High School senior achieved Boy Scout’s highest rank by completing a project for his church.

Hayden Gray, 17, built three benches for a campfire and amphitheater area at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cedar Park for his Eagle Scout project. The benches were aligned to create a third row for the area that is a popular spot for church activities.

Gray, who plans to serve a two-year church mission, said he built the benches because “it was something that needed to be done.”

“Also, it seemed like a project in the end that would be very rewarding and something I can go back to when I’m older,” he said in an email.

Boy Scouts must finish a service project and fulfill numerous other requirements to become an Eagle Scout. From 2009 to 2018, about 5.7% of scouts earned the Eagle Scout ranking, according to Scouting Magazine.

Gray said he plans to continue running in track in college. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 465. His parents are Heather and Scott Gray.

— Staff report

Students raise funds to fight cancer

Two Round Rock school district freshmen are Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year candidates for the Austin area due in part to their seven-week campaign to raise money for the society.

Round Rock High School student Ashley Yost and Westwood High School student Aditi Dalal have set a goal to collectively raise $65,000 to fight cancer. Every dollar raised counts as one vote. The candidate or team who raises the most money at the end of the seven-week competition earns the title of Student of the Year. The winner is revealed at a gala in March.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program for exemplary high school students. Students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from blood cancer.

— Staff report

Round Rock schools ranked by Children At Risk rankings

Seven Round Rock school district schools were ranked among the top five schools in Central Texas by the Children At Risk Annual School Rankings.

Cactus Ranch, Canyon Creek, England, Laurel Mountain and Sommer elementary schools earned the top five spots in the elementary category. In the middle school category, Canyon Vista and Walsh middle schools were ranked first and second, respectively. In addition to the top placings, district elementary and middle schools were collectively the highest rated in the area.

As part of their ranking process, Children At Risk reviewed 488 public and charter schools across the region and assigned A-F grades in order to analyze the current quality of public education in the Greater Austin area, identify trends and spotlight schools, going above and beyond expectations.

To be considered for a top placement, each campus earned a minimum of an A+ rating.

— Staff report

Taylor police warn of phone scam

Taylor police are warning residents about a scammer falsely posing as a police officer on the phone, according to a city news release.

A Williamson County resident received a phone call on Thursday from a person who said they were a Taylor police officer, the release said.

The scammer told the resident that there was suspicious activity on the resident’s social security number and police had begun an investigation into money laundering, according to the release.

It said the scammer then told the resident they needed to withdraw cash and meet them with the money, their bank card and their driver’s license at a location in Austin.

The resident called the Taylor Police Department and confirmed the call was a scam. Taylor Police will never call a resident and demand money as the result of an investigation, the release said.

Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to call police and report it immediately.

— Claire Osborn, American-Statesman staff