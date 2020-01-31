State Rep. Briscoe Cain is back on Twitter after the social media company suspended the Republican from Deer Park for 141 days over a tweet that many saw as a death threat against then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Cain used the opportunity Friday to reshare the offending tweet, writing, "But seriously @twitter, y’all banned me for this."

Cain included a screenshot of the initial tweet, where he commented on O’Rourke’s proposal for mandatory buybacks of AR-15s and other assault-style rifles after the El Paso shooting.

"My AR is ready for you Robert Francis," he tweeted.

Cain was responding to O’Rourke’s tweet, "Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15," which O’Rourke also said during the September presidential debate that same day. It was among the most memorable moments of the debate.

Replying to Cain’s comment, O’Rourke called the tweet a "death threat."

"Clearly, you shouldn’t own an AR-15 — and neither should anyone else," O’Rourke tweeted.

O’Rourke’s campaign reported Cain’s tweet to the FBI.

Cain responded with a tweet, "You’re a child Robert Francis."

Twitter gave Cain 12 hours to remove the post, and he did not. The company removed the tweet and suspended Cain from the site.