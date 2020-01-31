Let’s face it: The dry South Plains climate might be perfect for growing cotton but it’s

not ideal for growing much else. For gardening enthusiasts, the outdoor growing season has

been over for months. But all is not lost. In cold, dark months like February, it’s possible to bring

the garden inside. One way to do so is through terrariums.

These glass-enclosed indoor gardens can be a fun, cute way to cultivate life indoors

during the winter. Using transparent containers that transmit light, a well-balanced terrarium

doesn’t require the greenest of thumbs. The glass walls collect condensation given off by the

plants, quickly returning it to the soil. That means extra humidity and less frequent watering.

Anna Johnston of Little Red Nursery gives us her tips on creating and sustaining a

terrarium.

The Container

Reusing or recycling any transparent glass container is the best starting place for a

terrarium, including brandy snifters, glass bowls, aquariums and jars. While tiny terrariums can

be adorable, Johnston says novice growers might be more comfortable with the extra space of a

larger option – up to a gallon-size container. “That’s ideal for maintenance. You’ll be more

satisfied having more room than less room,” she says. “It doesn’t require constant trimming.”

As for height, make sure there’s enough room for plants to grow. “You need enough of a

distance from the bottom of the plant to the top of the container to have enough room for soil,”

Johnston explains. She suggests a tall enough container to contain a minimum of an inch-and-a-

half of soil. This helps maintain a nice equilibrium between the soil, air and moisture. Above all,

make sure the container is watertight to prevent any spillage on furniture or windowsills.

Scrub the container to make sure it is as clean as possible, and allow enough drying time

to prevent soil from sticking to the glass.

The Layers

Next, assemble the container. Start with a small layer of gravel at the bottom. This

offers drainage to protect from overwatering and allows you to see the amount of moisture

through the glass walls of the terrarium. Above this, add a layer of crushed horticultural

charcoal, which acts as a soil purifier, preventing bacteria from growing. Note: This is not grilling

charcoal. “You have to get it in a garden store,” says Johnston. “You can’t use briquettes.” While

you’ll only use a small amount of it in your terrarium, keep the charcoal for any outdoor potting.

Or use it to trap odors in the refrigerator, in the same way you would use baking soda.

Above the charcoal, add a layer of quality potting soil. You’ll want a minimum of 1 ½

inches and a maximum of 4 inches of soil.

The Plants

To avoid plants overgrowing the environment too quickly, Johnston suggests choosing

miniatures or slow-growing plants. “Ferns are at the top of the list because there’s such a wide

and varied number of ferns, but they’re one of the hardest things to grow in our climate,” she

says. “So they’re a unique item that always works well in glass. They like that humidity.”

She loves the fluffy fern plumosa, which is so delicate “it can wrap itself around fishing

line,” she says. “Watching one grow up inside an enclosed environment is really neat.”

Other options include the trailing angel vine, flowering kalanchoe, miniature African

violets, little philodendron, miniature cyclamen and needlepoint ivy.

“Plant in odd numbers – three or five – because it looks more natural,” she says.

Johnston also suggests incorporating found objects, like shells, interesting rocks, beach glass or

pieces of wood in the terrarium. “They really show up well in an enclosed environment. They

can be little treasure boxes.”

The Care

Once you’ve watered the plants for the first time, put the terrarium in bright but

indirect light. North windows or near light-filtering draperies are good options. “You don’t want

direct sunlight because the glass will act as a magnifying glass,” she says. Sunlight can heat up

the container too quickly, burning the plants. Otherwise, they should thrive at room

temperature. She suggests turning the terrarium every so often to encourage uniform growth.

Avoid over-watering, which is generally the cause of most failed terrariums. Johnston

suggests watering with a sprinkling bottle or misting device. Due to the local hard water,

distilled water is the best option – otherwise, you’ll end up with residue on the inside of the

glass. “Once you’ve got the groove, a terrarium does maintain moisture a little bit better. It’s

more humid than our regular West Texas environment,” she says.

Check the terrarium every week to 10 days. “Put your finger in the soil a quarter-inch

deep,” she says. “If you feel moisture, don’t water it. If it feels dry, then water it. Get the

moisture as close as you can to avoid splashing.” Clear containers allow you to check for residual

moisture on the gravel base, which is a good sign that it doesn’t need water.

After that, she suggests supplementing the water once a month with fertilizer. When

plants get too tall, feel free to pinch them off.