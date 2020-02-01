Two Austin men who chose to fight using fists instead of handguns last week face charges of illegally possessing those firearms, according to court documents.

Austin police identified the men as Mark Puentes, 21, and Casey Towson, 24. After police found both guns were stolen, Puentes was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor.

Towson, who was convicted of a second-degree felony in 2015, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony. Towson was in the Travis County Correctional Complex on Saturday with bail set at $30,000, according to jail records.

Puentes told police he and Towson were walking to Towson’s apartment in Northwest Austin when they got into an argument, prompting Towson to pull out a turquoise handgun. Puentes asked Towson if he was going to shoot him before he pulled out his own black handgun, according to their arrest affidavits.

Towson told police he pulled out his weapon in self-defense after Puentes pointed a gun at him, the affidavits say.

The two, who said they were friends, told police they had agreed to put down their weapons and fight physically, according to the affidavit. A neighbor who came outside during the fight picked up the guns.

A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver bringing pizza to an apartment told police he saw Puentes knock Towson’s gun from his hand and “beat him up.”

Both men said they do not remember what the argument was about or why they pulled out their guns, the affidavits say.