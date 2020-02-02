25 years ago:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - The first group of Cuban refugees returned from Panama under heavy guard Wednesday to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, detained by the United States on the same island they had risked their lives to escape.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Nixon’s proposed expansion of the Safeguard antiballistic missile system was challenged Saturday by the Senate’s Democratic leader, who forecast a price tag reaching $50 billion and demanded “Where is it going to end?”

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The War Production board announced today it might be possible to maintain present quotas of newsprint for newspapers through the second quarter of the year.

100 years ago:

WANTED - Two nice rooms for light housekeeping. Everything must be furnished. Only man and wife. Phone Elk Barber Shop.