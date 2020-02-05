This one will sting for a while, count on it, because at one point the Jags were in total control, playing well in all phases, and looking like a team on the march. They had assumed a 12-point lead early in the third quarter at home Tuesday against Donna North, led by what would turn out to be a career night from sophomore Ray de Leon. But then, it all started to crater, and try as they might, there was nothing to be done.

The visiting Chiefs came roaring from behind to surpass Econ, catching them midway through the fourth with a rush of defensive pressure and scoring power, eventually capping a 53-52 victory. The sudden loss marked another in a series of close defeats for the talented but young East Side bunch, dropping it to 2-5 in District 31-6A. While it didn’t mark the end of the team’s playoff hopes, it definitely means that the Jags are going to have to hustle now to stay in the chase.

At the start, Econ was quicker and more precise, with de Leon in command. Soaring to the goal on the break – often after a pesky defense forced a turnover and sent the long pass his way – the lanky soph displayed all the athletic skills people had been raving about heading into the latest slate, marking 16 points in the first half. Or just one less than the whole North team managed in a 28-17 first half.

This domination came about even though excellent soph M.J. Barrientos was saddled with early foul woes and sat out a good portion of the half. In his stead, role players such as Jorge Loredo stepped up to bring quality minutes.

Barrientos returned to the fray after the break and did very well, scoring eight in the third quarter, though the Chiefs carved into the lead with a solid eight minutes themselves. Econ was up seven at the end of the quarter and seemed about to put the thing to bed.

However, the visitor, which came in just 1-5 for the district-run, had other ideas, going on a big-time streak behind a damaging press and some truly fantastic guard play. They scored the first eight points of the fourth to take the lead, an advantage they never gave back; the Chiefs came from nowhere to surge, passing the Jags, who were now inexorably, maddeningly headed in the wrong direction.

De Leon brought the Jags to within one at 48-47 but the foe executed down the stretch while the Jags fumbled away a couple of key possessions. Orlie Martinez banged in a three to beat the final horn, cutting the margin to a tick. Barrientos and de Leon combined for 39 points but the lack of balance on offense, a challenge all season, was again an issue; no one else had more than four, though Econ did amass a plus-14 mark on the glass, de Leon snaring 10 and Loredo eight.

The defeat meant that the Jags headed to EHS Friday on the outside looking in, as far as the standings went. The Bobcats, on a three-game winning streak after beating Donna North, Weslaco East, and Edinburg North, stood at 5-2, behind Vela (6-1) and tied with Weslaco (both were 5-2). The SaberCats finally lost in league play, by a single basket at Weslaco Tuesday, while Edinburg North (3-4) was holding a game lead on the Jags for the fourth and final ticket to the Dance. Going into Friday, the Cougars had lost three of four, including a 54-40 defeat at the hands of the Bobcats Tuesday at home. Jorge Hernandez and Josh Gonzalez put in 24 points between them for EHS in that one, John Carranco leading the way with a cool 15. Jerry Lopez, who earlier had erupted for 24 points (six bombs) against Donna North, chipped in with eight points against the Coogs.

NOTES: EHS (6-2) knocked off the Jags by nine Friday with Carranco cruising to a season-high 26 points, tying the 26 he put in against La Joya in the season opener. North slipped past Weslaco East, 52-50 to rise to 4-4.