Lubbock Business Expo 2020 set for Thursday

Lubbock Business Expo 2020 is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

The expo showcases about 200 exhibitors and welcomes more than 5,000 attendees.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $5 at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce office or for $10 at the door. All chamber members receive a $5 discount.

CASA hosts informational sessions

CASA of the South Plains is hosting a CASA 101 Informational Session from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday; 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; and 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and to advocate for a safe, permanent home.

This is a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission. CASA staff and current advocates will be on hand to discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and how community members can help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.

To attend, register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Patti Castro, recruitment director, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at pattic@casaofthesouthplains.org.

Civil Rights activist King’s niece to speak

Heartline in Lubbock announces its featured speaker for the upcoming “We Dream” dinner and fundraiser, Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is scheduled for Friday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1500 Mac Davis Lane. Raffles begin at 6:15 p.m., with the dinner and program at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at www.friendsofheartline.org.

The daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and his wife Naomi Barber King, Alveda grew up in the civil rights movement led by her uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King currently serves as executive director of the outreach Civil Rights for the Unborn through Priests for Life.

Heartline’s Physician Assistants and Registered Nurses provide free pregnancy tests and free ultrasounds. For more information about Heartline services, call (806) 788-0500, or email info@heartlinelubbock.com.

Meteorologist to speak at Second Saturday program

The Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will host its Second Saturday program on Saturday. Doors open at 9:30 and the program begins at 10 a.m.

This month’s special speaker will be Jody James, warning coordination meteorologist, with the West Texas National Weather Service.

For more information, call 797-4520.

Alstrom Angels to host annual benefit dinner

Alstrom Angels will host its annual Night for Angels benefit dinner on Saturday at Four Bar K, 302 E. 82nd St., about a half mile east of Interstate 27.

Live music will be provided by Jason Fellers starting at 7 p.m.

With just more than 1,000 patients documented in medical history, Alström Syndrome is one of the rarest diseases in the world. With the help of West Texas communities and event supporters, Alström Angels has raised more than $300,000 to fund new research studies and help the families and children diagnosed with Alström Syndrome.

Individual advance tickets are $50 for adults, $35 for children ages 6-20, and $5 for children ages 5 and younger.

Tickets are on sale at www.alstromangels.org or by calling (806) 701-5290.

Quail, Pheasants forever hosting fundraiser

The Llano Estacado Chapter of Quail Forever/Pheasants Forever will host its fifth annual Fundraiser Banquet and Live Auction at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the The National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 Fourth St.

There will be items available for purchase in an auction put on by BJ Lewis. There will also be plenty of raffle items and games.

For more information on becoming a donor, sponsor, or tickets for the banquet, visit pheasantaforeverevents.org or you can also contact Joe Harriger at (806) 789-9779 or by email at info@llanoestacadoquailforever.org.

New Neighbors meeting features spring style show

New Neighbors Club will have its monthly meeting/luncheon at at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Lubbock Women's Club, 2020 Broadway. Chico's will be presenting a "Spring Style Show."

The cost is $15, which is for the meal. Reservations are required no later than Tuesday before the event. Contact Marilyn Bals at marilyn.bals@ttu.edu or call (no text) (806) 791-5217.

Pancake Festival set for Feb. 22

the 68th annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Flippin’ to Make a Difference! Each year the Lubbock Lions Club hosts the largest Pancake Festival in the world to support local charities.

The club still holds the world record for the most pancakes served in an eight-hour period by a non-profit organization. Last year, the event raised $115,437.

To purchase tickets, ask your favorite Lion or call their office at (806) 763-4789.

Silent Wings hosts camo workshop

Silent Wings Museum, 6202 N. Interstate 27, will host The Art of Camouflage Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Learn about different types of camouflage used during World War II, how to blend colors, and then use marine camouflage paint to make yourself blend into the bushes. Cost is $15 to attend.

For more information or to register, call (806) 775-3049.

NAACP hosting annual scholarship banquet

The Lubbock NAACP will be hosting its Annual Scholarship Banquet on Feb. 29, at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Texas Tech campus.

The theme of this year’s banquet is “Our 2020 Vision” --- One that embraces the future of our youth, as well as individual and cultural differences of race, ethnicity, religion, disability, age, gender and sexual orientation, among others.

The reception and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 7 p.m.

The night’s special guests include Master of Ceremonies KLBK’s Raché Ahdey; Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope; keynote speaker, Dr. Carol A. Sumner, vice president and chief diversity officer at Texas Tech; and featured entertainment, Daron Mann & Co.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at www.lubbocknaacp.org.