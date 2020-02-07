On Page A8 in the Jan. 31 edition of the Reporter, part of the questionnaire answer from Jeff Harris, one of the four candidates for Somervell County Precinct 1 commissioner, was inadvertently omitted. Here is the question, followed by his answer:

What is the most important thing you want to do in office, if elected?

”My goal as Commissioner will be to work with the other Commissioners to continue to provide the best services to the residents of Somervell County with the available resources. Emergency Response is a must for the safety of our county. Encouraging new businesses to the area will contribute to our resources. Tourism is also an important part of our revenue and needs to continue to grow. Being Commissioner is a service position. It is a full time position. I will be in the office and available to the residents of Precinct 1, as well as the whole county."