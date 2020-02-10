ENNIS — Results for Ennis High School from the 2020 Highway 287 Tennis Tournament:
Mixed Doubles
Zoe Howard/Josh Noel — 1st Place
Rylee Boston/Jacob Mraz — 5th Place
Boys Doubles
Logan Rendon/Zach Crockett — 4th Place
Chandler Erisman/Alex Pierce — 11th Place
Girls Doubles
Maegen Newsom/Ella Goedrich — 2nd Place
Abigail Collins/Angelica Limon — 9th Place (1st Consolation)
Boys Singles
Jacob Beltran — 2nd Place
Chance Kozlovsky — 7th Place
Dylan Gunn — 15th Place
Girls Singles
Amanda Almanza — 2nd Place
Victoria Berry — 4th Place
Camrynn Bagwell — 13th Place