By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas? The library may just be the place to be.

For the past few years, several area libraries, including Van Alstyne’s, have put together small Valentine’s packages for patrons to enjoy.

This year Ashley Ramon, a circulation and administrative assistant at the Van Alstyne Public Library, decided to try something different.

“We thought it would be fun to put a new little twist on it and put some things in there that you could actually keep,” she said.

She came up with two options that cater to Cupid’s big day.

Galentine’s packages include romantic comedy DVDs like “Monster in Law,” “Nights in Rodanthe” and “Dirty Dancing.” The movies also come with a box of chocolates and a beauty face mask.

For those unfamiliar, Galentine’s is a recent addition to the unofficial holiday calendar that celebrates female friendships. It originated in a 2010 episode of the television series “Parks and Recreation.” Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope described the day as, “Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

For the more traditionally inclined, Van Alstyne Public Library has standard Valentine’s packs that include movies and chocolates. Instead of a a face mask, these come with a picture frame to help couples to commemorate their romantic evening.

“I racked my brain trying to figure out what to put in them,” Ramon said. “Hopefully people will enjoy them.”