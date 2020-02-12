By Sean Fields

For A-J Media

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring two freebies and a gift card bonus.

In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).

To get the best deals delivered to your news feed every Wednesday and Sunday, "Like" our Facebook page to experience even greater convenience and savings! In addition, you can follow us on Twitter to get updates: https://twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper.

On top of grocery highlights, here are some additional opportunities:

• Gift card bonus at IHOP (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Through 2-14-20, IHOP is offering a free $10 gift card with every $25 gift card purchase. No promo code required.

• RedBox FREE movie (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Get a FREE 1-night Redbox movie rental code when you upload a receipt from any one of 60 restaurants. Participating companies include McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Five Guys, and Jersey Mike’s. Send your receipt in via the Redbox App or by texting DINNER to 811811. You can get one rental per day that you scan a receipt. Go here (http://bit.ly/3aKdjhB) for more information. This offer expires on 2/19/20.

• Wienerschnitzel FREE chili dog: Get a FREE chili dog when you sign up for Wienerschnitzel Wiener Lovers Club. In addition, you will get a birthday and anniversary bonus every year. Join the club here: http://www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials/.

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.