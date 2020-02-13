From the beginning, I agreed with Nancy Pelosi’s early warning that a Trump impeachment was not fitting. Obama, for instance, was probably the worst president in history -- with the possible exception of Jimmy Carter. This superseded only by his appointees. Still, most will agree that even Obama should not have been impeached.

Since the very beginning of the impeachment hearings, I could not help but think back to a word discussed in my junior high school social studies class -- censure (as, say, with Trump). Why this solution was not considered even before the first day of either trial has to be a mystery of the ages ... and one for the history books.

OK, Trump’s personality, whether inherited or developed, is that of a first-class, blue-ribbon, grade-A creep. Hooting and crowing about how great he is. Those at his rallies should be ashamed for encouraging that ignorant boasting. Some of his dealings may be considered shady (see Dershowitz comments) and even dishonest. His most disgusting act was the “stabbing of our Kurdish ally in the back to fatten his wallet” or even the wallets of his deal-admiring followers. Sorry, perception is reality in the world’s eyes.

The solution: Censure him. This along with the House impeachment, will (as expressed in one way or another, by members of both houses) be satisfactory to all. Anything more would amount to an obvious “overkill.” (Just “maybe” this “close shave” will teach Trump a lesson in caution and humility.)

