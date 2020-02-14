First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave., will host a free Savvy Summit and Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Session topics include: basic safety and self defense; managing food allergies and diabetes; getting started in genealogy; maximizing your technology; basic safety and non-certified basic CPR; low-impact exercises that you can do from your chair; and brushing off your resume and interview skills.

During the lunch hour, Snelling Staffing Services will be on hand for those seeking employment.

Several breakout sessions are also scheduled. These include: Savvy Singles (for never married, divorced or widowed) discussing building a singles community; Savvy Seniors (65 and older) discussing estate planning; and Savvy Social (all others) discussing disciplining with love and limits.

Registration is required. Go to https://www.cpclubbock.com/ for a complete listing of session topics and to register. If you have questions, contact the FCPC office by calling (806)792-3553.