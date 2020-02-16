Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Several areas of the Low Plains and the Cross Timbers received the largest amounts of rainfall. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

• Small grains: Winter wheat in the High and Low Plains continued to develop but more rain was still needed in several areas. Small grains in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands improved. Producers in North East Texas reported conditions favorable for development. Wheat and oats under irrigation in South Texas were in good condition.

• Row crops: Farmers prepared for corn and sorghum planting in the Blacklands. Some producers in the Upper Coast started planting corn while others considered preparation of rice seedings. Meanwhile, producers in the Lower Valley pre-watered fields in preparation for planting corn, sorghum, sunflowers and cotton.

• Fruit, vegetable and specialty crops: Pecan harvest was completed in the Cross Timbers while Trans-Pecos pecan producers were harvesting late nuts while conducting seasonal orchard pruning. Spinach and cabbage harvest continued in South Texas, and potato planting continued.

• Livestock, range and pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. The Blacklands were in need of more rain to fill stock tanks. Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state. South Texas and the Lower Valley were observing increased drought conditions. East Texas reported feral hog damage in several areas.