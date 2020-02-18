Months after the controversial firing of Italy Police Chief Scott Peters, the police department has a new man in charge.

Longtime police chief Gregory McAuley, who departed Eastland County’s Cisco Police Department after less than a year to take on the job, was sworn into office last week.

McAuley took to Facebook last Monday to address concerns over his departure after just eight months.

“I have been getting a lot of questions about leaving the City of Cisco,” McAuley wrote. “Cisco is one of the finest cities I have ever had the pleasure of working for... In my case, I felt like my family and I would be better served to resign my position and get a little closer to our family. I have nothing but the very best of wishes for the Cisco community and its leadership. I learned a lot from my time there and I leave with no sour grapes. Thank you all for the opportunity to serve, and God bless you all.”

McAuley has also previously led the Seagraves and Arp police departments in Gaines and Smith counties, respectively. His extensive career in law enforcement began in 1984 with the Arp City Marshal's Office.

Italy Mayor Bryant Cockran moved to fire then-chief Scott Peters last September for what he called “insubordination,” saying Peters was unwilling to perform a specific task.

Peters’ lawyer, Dan Gus of the Waxahachie-based Gus & Gilbert Law Firm, said his client was fired because “he refused to turn a blind eye to wrongdoing by a council member and a family member of another city official.”

An appeal hearing with the city council was held in December.