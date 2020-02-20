10:10 a.m. update: Cold weather shelters have been activated for Thursday night when temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, Austin officials said.

Single adults who need shelter should report to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, 500 East Seventh St., by 5:15 p.m.

Families in need of shelter should head to the downtown Salvation Army, 501 East Eighth St., by 7 p.m.

The city activates cold weather shelters when temperatures are expected to hit 32 degrees in dry weather or 35 degrees in wet weather. The low temperature for Thursday will be around 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

For more information, city officials said people should call the shelter hot line at 512-305-4233.

Thursday forecast for Austin: Another wet day is upon us, Central Texas!

An 80% chance of rain during the day will bring up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall to the area, the National Weather Service said.

Rain was moving across the area as early as 6 a.m. Showers will be most likely before 9 a.m., forecasters said.

North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

The high temperature will be around 47 degrees, the weather service said. Normally, Feb. 20 in Austin records a high of 66 degrees, according to climate data.

Cloudy skies will gradually become partly cloudy at night as temperatures dip to a low around 35 degrees, which is 11 degrees cooler than normal, forecasters said.

The weekend will be dry and cool, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 53. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 67. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 57.