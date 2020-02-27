A growth in the special education student population and a need for more staff drove changes to compensation and staff for the Lake Travis schools special education department.

During a meeting Feb. 19, the school board agreed to hire additional staff and to add signing bonuses to help with recruitment.

The original 2019-20 budget and staffing request were based on an estimated 12% growth for special education, following prior years’ growth. The district has seen an estimated 29% growth rate.

Johnny Hill, assistant superintendent for Business, Financial and Auxiliary Services, said that with the growth in the special education student population and the anticipated continued growth, there is a need for more staff.

“Our special education population is growing rapidly,” Hill said. “Our district this last year grew about 3.5%, and our special ed population has grown and still is growing to 29% as of right now.”

In November, the district added seven new positions to the special education program to accommodate the growth. Based on current enrollment data and the increased number of students qualifying for special education services, the district approved an additional three positions for the department.

Hill said with a number of vacancies still open, the district has also been exploring ways to entice applicants.

“One of the issues is trying to hire special needs staff,” he said. “Not only are we growing rapidly, but trying to entice people to drive out here to work (can be difficult). We’ve had a few vacant positions since the beginning of the year, and one way we would like to approach that is offering a sign-on bonus for special needs staff and paraprofessionals.”

The Austin school district offers a $1,500 sign-on bonus for newly hired special education classroom teachers and $500 for newly hired special education teacher assistants. An annual $1,500 stipend is also given to special education classroom teachers and eligible support staff.

In an effort to stay competitive, Lake Travis will now offer a $1,700 sign-on bonus for professional staff and $700 for paraprofessionals. A stipend is not available for special education teachers and eligible support staff, officials said.

Board member Lauren White said she was happy to see the additional incentives and hoped to stay competitive with Austin, but wondered about retention and what that would mean for teachers and staff next school year. Hill said district staff is looking at that as it prepares for the upcoming budget season.

“Because of the vacancies, we continue to discuss and talk about this and we will have more information over next few months on ways to retain employees and keep, the best staff we possibly can,” Hill said.

Changes to compensation are expected to be minimal, Hill said.