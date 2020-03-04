Staff report

Wednesday

Mar 4, 2020 at 12:01 AM Mar 4, 2020 at 3:41 PM


President Donald Trump handily beat the other candidates on the Collin County primary ballot Tuesday.


Here is a sampling of the election results (with 55 of 61 precincts reporting):


President/Vice President


Bob Ely 95 votes;


Joe Walsh 47 votes;


Donald J. Trump 60,777 votes;


Matthew John Matern 91 votes;


Zoltan G. Istvan 46 votes;


Bill Weld 716 votes;


Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 180 votes;


Uncommitted 2,556 votes


County Commissioner Precinct 1


Susan Fletcher - 10,045 /100.00%


County Commissioner, Precinct 3


Steve Terrell 7,378 votes;


Darrell Hale 9,453 votes


Proposition 1


YES 57,547 votes;


NO7,133 votes


Proposition 2


YES 54,744 votes;


NO 9,819 votes


Proposition 3


YES 61,234 votes;


NO 3,143 votes


Proposition 4


YES 60,341 votes


NO4,245 votes


Proposition 5


YES 57,679 votes


NO 6,710 votes


Proposition 6


YES 60,848 votes


NO 3,510 votes


Proposition 7


YES 63,124 votes


NO 1,406


Proposition 8


YES 63,761 votes;


NO 889 votes


Proposition 9


YES 61,385 votes


NO 3,073 votes


Proposition 10


YES 58,670 votes


NO 5,491 votes