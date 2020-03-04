8 a.m. update: The severe thunderstorm watch for Travis, Williamson and Hays counties has ended as storms move east out of Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

A few thunderstorms remaining in eastern Williamson County will likely produce brief, heavy rainfall and 30 mph winds, forecasters said.

7 a.m. update: Forecasters are tracking strong thunderstorms extending from Florence in Williamson County to near Austin, the National Weather Service said.

Pea-sized hail and 40 mph winds are possible with the storms, the weather service said.

Forecasters issued a significant weather advisory for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties that will last until 7:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

During the advisory, flooding in some areas and lightning will be possible, forecasters said. Do not drive in flooded roadways and stay safe from lightning by taking shelter inside a building or vehicle, forecasters said.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: Travis, Williamson and Hays counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

A watch is issued when conditions for a severe thunderstorm are favorable in the area, the weather service said. A line of storms moved into Central Texas late Tuesday night, along with a cold front, and will move east throughout the morning, forecasters said.

Damaging winds are the biggest threat with the storm system and hail is possible, forecasters said. Chances for a tornado are low, they said.

A 90% chance of rain will last all day with a high temperature near 66 degrees. North winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible, forecasters said.

Rain chances will decrease to 20% before midnight. Skies will be cloudy at night with a low of 48 degrees, forecasters said.

North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph at night.

The rest of the week will be sunny and dry, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 71. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 78.