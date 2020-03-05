Thursday forecast for Austin: Y’all, the day is going to be so good! We’ve got bright skies, warm temperatures and a new Dixie Chicks song!

Skies will be sunny and temperatures will rise throughout the day to high near 71 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday will make for a nice departure from the thunderstorms that moved through Central Texas on Wednesday, dumping 1.43 inches of rainfall at Camp Mabry, according to climate data.

At night, temperatures will drop to a low around 47 degrees, the weather service said. Skies will be mostly clear.

Friday will be sunny, warm and wonderful, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 44.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after noon and a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 77.