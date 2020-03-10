As city staff move closer to purchasing a Rodeway Inn in South Austin to convert into a housing complex for people who are homeless, leaders have to wrestle with what to do with the people already living at the motel in a long-term capacity.

Austin City Council members on Thursday will vote on an ordinance authorizing up to $320,000 to relocate 10 people identified by the city as long-term residents to other housing options. Including rental assistance, moving costs and a bit of contingency funding, the total allocates $31,926.40 to each person, provided they move into a lease with comparable rent.

The city plans to use a federal Community Development Block Grant to fund its $8 million purchase and renovation of the hotel. Such grants require the city offer relocation assistance to current, long-term residents.

Interim Real Estate Services Officer Alex Gale said while the purchase of the hotel is unique, relocation assistance is more common. He said any time the city purchases a property, for instance, in buyouts related to flood plains, they help current residents find similar properties where they can move.

“What we do by providing this relocation assistance is help them find new permanent housing. We have to go out to the market and find a home or apartment that would be comparable,” Gale said. “It helps with moving of personal property, but also going and securing a new permanent residence, whether an apartment, a room within a home, whatever they could move into.”

The city is still on track to close on the inn in April, then complete any needed renovations as quickly as possible before the building opens to a new pool of people transitioning from life on the streets.

Ending Community Homelessness Coalition Executive Director Matt Mollica said ECHO, which will eventually manage the inn, has not been involved with the relocation effort at all.

“That’s a city project,” he said. “We went and talked with the current owner to try to get an understanding of who was there for an extended period of time to make sure they stayed if they wanted to stay, and leave if they wanted to leave.”

Since then, he said, ECHO has not been in contact with them.

Carrie Fiore, has been living on the streets in Austin for years and has stayed at the inn more than a dozen times in the past year, said the conversion of the inn to many will come as a disappointment.

Motels are among few resources available to people experiencing intermittent homelessness who need a place to crash for a day or two.

The Rodeway Inn offered a breakfast, which became a vital source of food when she stayed there, along with a great location to access public transit to be able to move around the city.

That location, however, is one reason the city is so fervent in its effort to acquire the property.

But for those currently staying at the Rodeway, the immediate future may be more uncertain, and losing the option for good will present a new challenge to some.

“It will mean a lot, because they’ve developed a rapport with the front desk worker and the owner,” said Carrie Fiore, who has stayed at the Rodeway in more than a dozen times over the past year. “They’ve developed a place they can go if they follow the rules. It’s a great location, buses right off Oltorf. I think there will be some disappointment.”

Fiore said she has used the Rodeway Inn as a temporary place to rest her head between 10 and 20 times in the past year. She said while it is a bit expensive, the motel provides a free breakfast, which has always been a big draw for people who stay there, along with coffee. More recently, Fiore has been staying in camps. including the state-owned property near U.S. 183 and Montopolis Drive known as Camp R.A.T.T.

Gale said once renovations are complete, it;s possible that the 10 who were displaced could move back in, depending upon their status or need.