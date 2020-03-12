The field of candidates for the Glen Rose City Council is a large one this time around, with eight having filed paperwork by the deadline to be on the ballot for the Saturday, May 2, election.

The filing deadline was Feb. 14. The deadline for write-in candidates was Feb. 18.

There are six candidates running for three seats that will be for two-year terms on the City Council, but this election has a bit of an unusual wrinkle.

There is also special election for one of the at-large places, a one-year unexpired term, which is currently held by Richard Vaughn. He was last August was appointed by a 3-1 vote of the City Council to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Rhonda Hawthorne, who took a job as office manager at Oakdale Park.

Vaughn is being challenged for his spot by Chip Joslin, a former manager of Oakdale Park.

The other candidates, running for the three regular two-year terms expiring this year, are: Chris Bryant, Julia Douglas, Randy Elmore, Kelly Harris, Jack Johnson and Dennis Moore.

Details on the early voting dates and the voting hours on election day at City Hall will be released at a later date.

Here are the candidates’ responses to the Glen Rose Reporter’s questionnaire (alphabetically, by last name), with the special election candidates listed at the end.



CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Chris Bryant

• Age: 49.

• Birthplace: Fort Worth

• Occupation (or what type of work you did prior to retirement): I work for Texas Health Resource. I am a project manager for IT Infrastructure and Development

• Education (include college degree, if any): Glen Rose High School

• Immediate family (spouse, children): I am single with parents and siblings in Somervell, Hood and Bosque counties.

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose? My family moved to Glen Rose in 1978. I have lived in Glen Rose most of my life, but did some traveling with previous employers that took me on the road for a few years. I have only changed my residency from Glen Rose for a couple of years in the late 90's.

• Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? Yes, I have served as a City Councilman for 11 years but those were not consecutive years. I decided on a break during one of those 2-year terms and I lost one election.

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? My focus has always been the voice of the citizens. In many City Governments, taxpayers' money is abused and squandered. Throughout my time as your City Councilman, I have and will continue to protect the citizens money and work to maintain a quality administration for serving our citizens, businesses and protecting employee rights. I have proven to be an advocate for the PEOPLE of Glen Rose. Glen Rose is growing, and investors are willing to take a chance in our community. Your City Council members should be supporting the common goal of strengthening tourism for new and established local businesses.



Julia Douglas

• Age: 37

• Birthplace: Glen Rose

• Occupation (or what type of work you did prior to retirement): Office manager, Chris Thomas Custom Homes, Granbury

• Education (include college degree, if any): Glen Rose High School; Tarleton State University, Stephenville, B.S. in psychology

• Immediate family (spouse, children): spouse, Scott Douglas; children, Randall Douglas, Kris Douglas, Brandyn Douglas, Kiersten Wright, Rory Wright

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose? I was born and raised here.

• Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? City Council member, May 2018 to present; Planning and Zoning Commission chairperson, January 2017 to May 2018; Planning and Zoning Commission member, June 2016 to May 2018; Oakdale Park Committee member, March 2017 to May 2018; Somervell County Republican Club, secretary/treasurer, January 2018-present

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? If re-elected, my main goal will be to continue to strengthen our physical and administrative infrastructure so that we can not only support current population growth but be able to maintain that growth over the long term. Ultimately, I want Glen Rose to thrive and I believe that this is attainable with proper care, maintenance and management. I would also like to continue to encourage and facilitate inter-agency communication and cooperation as well as community education and involvement. I believe that we can all work together to make Glen Rose the best that it can be.



Randy Elmore

• Age: 65.

• Birthplace: Fort Worth

• Occupation: Retired from entertainment industry (musician)

• Education: High school diploma

• Immediate family: Two sons, 9 grandkids, four great-grandkids

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose: 9 years

• Elected to public office before: No

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? My main concern is keeping taxes as low a possible for the property owners, commercial and residential. Oakdale Park is one of my concerns to help make it run more efficiently for the city. Restructuring the Convention Visitors Bureau to bring in events that actually make the city more revenue. Bringing in more tourist trade will bring in more revenue for the city. Helping the small business owners on the square to bring in more business.

The more revenue that we can bring in to the city will help keep our citizens taxes lower. I would also work on diverting the big truck traffic around the downtown square.



Kelly Harris

• Age: 57

• Birthplace: Abilene, Texas

• Occupation (or what type of work you did prior to retirement): Municipal government for 20 years in Glen Rose, Crowley and Burleson

• Education (include college degree, if any): 80-plus college credits, high school diploma, various business certifications

• Immediate family (spouse, children): my daughter, Sheyenne Smart

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose? 9 1/2 years.

• Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? No.

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? If elected, my goal is to create a more positive image of our city government, protect or assets and work to create a master plan on order to control growth that is coming our way. I am also a firm believer that we could do great things as "One City..One County".



Jack Johnson

• Age: 69

• Birthplace: Glen Rose

• Occupation: Retired seismic engineer

• Education: Four years University of Houston, engineering major

• Immediate family: Two daughters

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose? 12 years. My parents moved away at the age of 6 to work along the Houston ship channel. I spent the summers and holidays of my formative years here in Glen Rose, working the land, hauling water, reading by the light of a kerosene lamp and learning to hunt and fish. I am grateful my parents had the wisdom to teach me to respect my roots. As an engineer my work took me overseas and across America. Glen Rose has always been home to me. Six years ago I retired and returned home to serve my community.

• Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? No

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? Working with the Somervell Country Committee on Aging, I recognized the need for senior and working-class housing. In Planning and Zoning and then as a City Council member, I successfully brought about much-needed change, reducing the minimum size requirements for single-family homes. Pride of ownership creates growth from the ground up. I will work to support economic growth in a way that does not damage existing businesses or the culture of our community. Tourism is a vital part of our economy and I will work to ensure people from all walks of life and backgrounds are welcome in our community.



Dennis Moore

• Age: 57

• Birthplace: Cleburne, Texas

• Occupation (or what type of work you did prior to retirement): Pastor of Grace Baptist Church for 31 years

• Education (include college degree, if any): Associate's degree from Texas State Technical College; bachelor’s degree from Arlington Baptist University.

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose? Grew up in Glen Rose and moved back in 1989.

• Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? I served four terms on the City Council 2011-19 and one of those terms as Mayor of Glen Rose from 2013-15.

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? “If elected: (1) I will strive for affordable housing for senior citizens and young families. (2) I will work for a better working relationship with all other government entities that is fair and balance, but never to the detriment of the taxpayers of the city. (3) I will continue to promote vibrant tourism through our Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. (4) I will work for growth in our industry sector that benefits both City and County.”



SPECIAL ELECTION

Chip Joslin

• Age: 52

• Birthplace: Arlington, Texas

• Occupation (or what type of work you did prior to retirement): entrepreneur, businessman

• Education (include college degree, if any): Glen Rose High School graduate, bachelor's degree from The University of Texas at Arlington.

• Immediate family (spouse, children): I’m the father of a 16 year-old, highly intelligent, amazing young lady.

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose? I moved to Glen Rose in 1981 and then moved back full-time in 2012.

• Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? No.

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? "I will continually work with other elected officials, citizens and business owners to develop plans for positive growth. Progress will continue to come and we must always stay prepared. I'll always do my due diligence to research all of the facts. It is vital to have complete transparency and real input between The Council, City Hall, employees and our citizens. We have an incredible history with amazing citizens. We must work together to protect our history while welcoming our new citizens, businesses and creative ideas to fully promote our “Greatest Little Town.” Working together will make us a stronger community!"



Richard Vaughn

• Age: 74.

• Birthplace: Hamilton, Texas.

• Occupation (or what type of work you did prior to retirement): Entrepreneur, businessman. After college, I became a Marine Corps Infantry Officer, with combat service in Vietnam. I left the Marine Corps as a Captain and spent 25 years in Industrial Distribution Management. I then spent just over 11 years as a contract Federal Investigator, based in Fort Worth.

• Education (include college degree, if any): Bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and an MPA from National University, San Diego, California.

• How long have you lived in Glen Rose? I have lived in Glen Rose 3.5 years.

• Immediate family: my wife, Cindy, an Air Force veteran, who is retired from Federal Civil Service.

• Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? The only public office I have ever held was a short time on the Planning and Zoning Board, before my current position on the Glen Rose City Council.

• If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do in office? If elected, I want to continue to serve the city and ALL of its citizens, making a positive impact wherever I can. Some are born here or at least spend most of their lives here. I chose Glen Rose later in life, having originated in a small Texas town, because I love it here. Another reason I want to serve is because of a number of friends I lost in Vietnam who never got a chance to grow old, raise a family, or contribute to their community.