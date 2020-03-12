Thursday forecast for Austin: We’ve got good news and bad news. The good news: the weekend is almost here! The bad news: the day will be warmer than normal with dull skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature of 83 degrees, forecasters said.

The high temperature for March 12 in Austin is normally 71 degrees, according to climate data. The low is normally 50 degrees.

Nighttime will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip to a low around 65 degrees, forecasters said.

The rest of the week will be warm and mostly cloudy, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m., and a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 79.