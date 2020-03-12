Two of the key cogs in the Glen Rose High School girls basketball machine over the past four seasons have once again earned postseason honors.

Senior Lady Tigers Hailey Ibarra and Bree Baker both were named earlier this week to the Class 4A all-state team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. This marks the third consecutive year that Ibarra has been chosen for the TGCA team.

Also, coach Ramsey Ghazal announced that Baker and Ibarra were also named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region team for Class 4A. The TABC all-state and academic all-state names will be released at a later date.

Ghazal said of Ibarra, “It’s great to see a girl who puts defense and teamwork ahead of scoring be recognized.”

On Baker, Ghazal said, “Bree went from second-team all-district as a junior to all-state as a senior,” adding that it was “Proof of what hard work can accomplish.”

Ibarra was recently named in the voting by District 7-4A coaches as the Co-Most Valuable Player along with Matyha Thompson of Brownwood.

Baker was voted as the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Both were on the academic all-district list.

Ibarra set a girls basketball school record for career assists, and led the team in district play with averages of 5.1 assists and 4.7 steals. She averaged 6.2 rebounds per outing.

Ibarra was the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, then Defensive Player of the Year her sophomore year and MVP as a junior.

Baker was the Lady Tigers’ leader in scoring in district with an average of 13.7 points a game. She averaged 7.9 rebounds in district, along with 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocked shots and 3.1 steals.

Baker was first-team all-district her sophomore year, but as Ghazal noted previously, she re-dedicated herself going into her senior year.

Ibarra and Baker, along with first-team all-district teammate Kora Dodson, were the only seniors on the Lady Tigers’ squad that reached the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs this past season and finished with a 30-7 record. They played a part in 122 Lady Tigers wins over the past four seasons.

The sixth-ranked and district champion Glen Rose girls were eliminated with a 39-34 loss to eventual state finalist and fifth-ranked Argyle, which knocked off No. 1 Canyon 49-38 in the state semifinals. Argyle fell just short of winning its sixth straight state championship, last Saturday in San Antonio with a thrilling 40-39 overtime loss to Fairfield.

Editor's note: Player photos courtesy of Misti White Photography.