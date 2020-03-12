Many Mansions is hosting a charity golf event from 12-4 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Squaw Valley Golf Course to benefit single mothers.

Many Mansions is a newly formed organization that provides life giving resources with a focus on widows, orphans and single moms.

“Last year was our first full year,” said Many Mansions board member Jason Allen. “We did a lot of great things. I thought it would be a good charity event to try to help single moms. That’s kind of what Many Mansions does: We help single moms. We provide resources. We help them with their housing. We get them out of abusive situations. Our primary focus is taking care of single moms, so we decided to do the golf tournament as a charity event to try to boost our funds to try to do more in 2020 than we were able to do in 2019.”

Registration begins at 10 a.m. the morning of the event and will kick off with a noon shotgun start.

Dinner will be served by Fat Jack’s BBQ out of Cleburne along with sweet tea and water.

A raffle will also be included with over $10,000 worth of prizes including a five-night stay in a cabin at Pagosa Springs, Colorado; a Dallas Cowboys helmet signed by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup; a Barnett crossbow; and a Traeger grill.

The golf event will support single mom is Hood, Somervell and Johnson counties.

"[I’m excited to see] the different variety of people that will be there and watching all of the communities come together as one to help assist the single moms,” Allen said.

Raffle items are still needed.

To donate a raffle item or for more information, email Allen at jallen@mwsupply.com.