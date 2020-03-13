Friday forecast for Austin: It seems like even Mother Nature is a little disappointed that we won’t have South by Southwest this year — or the Austin Rodeo, or the rest of the NBA season, or the NCAA’s March Madness games.

Skies, like many hearts looking forward to spring activities, will be gloomy Friday with temperatures creeping to 79, which is several degrees above normal and will make outside feel that much muggier, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Balmy south-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph from the Gulf of Mexico will bring more moisture in the form of cloud cover but also keep overnight temperatures above 67 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast includes a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. with temperatures approaching 80 degrees again. At night, rain chances will continue to be low but present amid mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64.

The weather service’s extended forecast calls for increasing chances of rain early next week:

Sunday: A 30% chance of rain mainly after 8 a.m. with a high near 78. At night, rain chances continue under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 64.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 77. Rain chances linger at night with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 78. Continuing rain chances at night with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 81. Then at night, rain chances stick around under mostly cloudy skies and a low around 67.