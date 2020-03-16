All normal school operations for Lake Travis schools have been suspended through April 5, officials announced Monday.

During the closure following spring break, all Lake Travis schools and facilities will be closed for instruction and all other functions until further notice. This includes UIL academic, fine arts and athletic events; facility rentals; field trips; student and staff travel; the Child Development Center, Extended Care after school program and other activities districtwide.

Students and staff should not return to their campuses or work locations until notified to do so.

Superintendent Brad Lancaster said staff, students and parents should be prepared for the possibility that this closure could last much longer.

"Without a doubt, these are unprecedented times and there is much to do," he said. "While our buildings will be closed and normal operations suspended, we will provide modified instruction and services to students."

Lancaster said announcements for modified and distant learning would be made next week.