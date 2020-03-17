Tuesday forecast for Austin: The day will start and end with overcast skies and rain chances, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be cloudy throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high of 79 degrees, forecasters said. A 20% chance of rain will exist after 8 a.m.

Rain chances will increase at night to 30% and temperatures will decrease to a low near 67 degrees, forecasters said.

Nighttime skies will be cloudy.

A line of storms and showers will move through Central Texas Wednesday night, possibly bringing damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail, the weather service said. The strongest storms are expected to be west of Llano.

On Thursday night, a cold front will move through the area, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m. and a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain after 2 a.m. and a low around 67. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 56.

Friday: High near 64 with a 90% chance of rain. North winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Low around 44 at night with a 90% chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, mostly after 8 a.m., and a high near 56. Cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain and a low around 49.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 60. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 53.

Monday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 72.