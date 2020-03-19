Four candidates made the filing deadline to run for election to three expiring at-large positions on the Glen Rose Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

The four candidates who will be on the ballot for those slots — all at-large positions with three-year terms — are incumbent Jason Dillard, along with Jeff Hansen, Paul Hayes IV and Matt Langford. Dillard, first elected to the board in 2014, is currently the board’s vice president.

The three-year terms of GRISD Board of Trustees President Kelley Snodgrass and Secretary Andy Snow decided not to seek re-election. Snodgrass was first elected in 2002. Snow has served on the board since 2008.

The election to fill the three expiring spots is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020. The voting on election day will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Conference Room in the Somervell County Annex Building, at 206 Elm St. in Glen Rose.

Early voting, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is set to begin on Monday, April 20 and will end on Tuesday, April 28 (not on Saturday or Sunday).

Applications to get a ballot by mail must be mailed to Christy Covey, P.O. Box 1355, Glen Rose, TX 76043. Those applications to vote by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The remaining members of the school board are Marilyn Phillips, Paul Phillips, Tanya Myers and Jason Evans. The spots held by Marilyn Phillips and Paul Phillips will be up for re-election in 2021. The three-year terms of Myers and Evans will be up for re-election in 2022.

Below are the Glen Rose Reporter questionnaire answers from the four 2020 GRISD School Board candidates:

JASON DILLARD

Age: 50

Birthplace: Fort Worth.

Occupation: Field Engineering Manager – United Cooperative Services.

Education: Graduate of Eden High School,1988;; Graduate of Tarleton State University, 1992.

Immediate family: Wife – Lynne Dillard; Daughter, Jaylan Morrison, Graduated GRISD;; Son, Jayton Dillard, Graduated GRISD;; Daughter, Joryn Dillard, 5th Grade GRISD;; Son-in-law, Curran Morrison, Graduated GRISD.

How long have you lived in Glen Rose? 20 years.

Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? GRISD School Board.

If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do as a board trustee?

My desire is to assist GRISD with securing the opportunity for each student to get a quality education. I’ve found that Glen Rose is a great place to raise a family. We have a great community, wonderful school district with amazing staff and faculty. Our students represent Glen Rose so well. I really feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to raise my children here in Glen Rose and them to attend GRISD. This is an opportunity to serve or give back just a little bit of what’s been given to my family.

JEFF HANSEN

Age: 55.

Birthplace: Sidney, Montana.

Occupation: I have been employed by Somervell County at Squaw Valley Golf Course for over 25 years where I have served as golf course superintendent since 2004.

Education: I hold a B.S. in Horticulture from Montana State University. Prior to that I attended the University of Montana and studied computer science, history, psychology, and education.

Immediate Family: My wife, Tracie, and I have been married for 27 years and she is a teacher at GRES. My son, Taylor, is a 2013 GRHS graduate and attends UT School of Pharmacy. My son, Connor, is a 2018 GRHS graduate, is finishing up at Blinn College, and will be attending Texas A&M in the fall.

How long have you lived in Glen Rose? About 25 and half years.

Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? No.

If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do as a board trustee? GRISD provides fantastic opportunities and outstanding facilities to prepare students for the real world. I want to help insure that GRISD continues to strive for the best and sets and achieves goals producing prepared students supported by the best leaders. As Glen Rose continues to grow, it is vital to continue to look for ways to improve and provide the best standards within financial constraints. It is important to me that the community, school board, and GRISD thrive in a positive, safe, and productive environment.

PAUL HAYES IV

Age: 38.

Birthplace: Corpus Christi.

Occupation: I have worked for the Fort Worth Fire Department for 17 years, and I am currently assigned to the Arson & Bomb Investigations Unit.

Education: I graduated from Kaufer High School located in the rural south Texas town of Riviera. I then attended Oklahoma State and Texas Tech for one year each immediately prior to being hired by the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Immediate family: I have been married to Lea Ann Hayes for 11 years, and we have three children, Ainslea (10 yrs old & 4th grade), Paul V (8 yrs old & 2nd grade), and Kohl (5 yrs old & Methodist Preschool).

How long have you lived in Glen Rose? We have lived in Glen Rose for 5 years.

Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? No.

If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do as a board trustee? Our school district is running very well under the current leadership, and I would love to be a part of helping ensure this continues for many years to come. I believe students being involved in activities outside the classroom that teach them important lifelong skills are a vital part of a student’s education. Glen Rose ISD does a great job facilitating these opportunities. It is important to me that this continues, and we as a district continue to find and promote new opportunities. GRISD is going to continue to grow and change, but it is imperative that we stay grounded in our roots of having Small Town Values with Big Time Vision.

MATT LANGFORD

Age: 36.

Birthplace: Bowie, TX

Occupation: Fort Worth Fire Dept. Captain.

Education: High School, USMC Veteran.

Immediate family: Wife, Sandy Langford; Kids, Camden and Keltyn.

How long have you lived in Glen Rose? 6 years.

Have you been elected to any public office before (where/when)? Prairie Valley ISD Board Member (2008-2013).

If elected, what do you feel is the most important thing you want to do as a board trustee? Apply my experiences as a former board trustee, veteran, and FD Officer to serve in a position that keeps Glen Rose ISD moving in the best direction for the students, faculty, and administration.