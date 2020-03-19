The Somervell County Hospital District announced on March 11 that the planned May 2 election to fill the expiring seats on the Glen Rose Medical Center’s board of directors has been canceled.

There are seven board members in all. Three of those currently in seats that are expiring this year – Pat Bruce, Pam Parsons and Dwayne Griffin – chose not to seek re-election.

The five people who met the filing deadline to be on the ballot are new candidates Bryan Barnes, Max Bly and Jeannie Simpson, plus incumbents Margaret Drake and Dr. Steven Vacek. Since they have been certified as being unopposed for the open seats, the election is unnecessary.

With no more than five candidates running for the expiring seats, the hospital district voted not to hold an election as a cost-cutting measure. The same thing has happened each year since the last hospital board election was held, in 2016.