Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday he has waived several regulations to help meet the state’s growing need for nurses as Texas responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, the illness associated with the new coronavirus.

According to the governor’s office, Abbott’s actions will expand the state’s nursing workforce by:

‒ Allowing a temporary permit extensions to practice for graduate nurses and graduate vocational nurses who have yet to the licensing exam.

‒ Allowing students in their final year of nursing school to meet their clinical objectives by exceeding the 50% limit on simulated experiences.

‒ Allowing nurses with inactive licenses or retired nurses to reactivate their licenses.

Abbott said the actions are important step to meet the growing need for medical professionals to respond to the spread of COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months.

“Nurses are essential to our ability to test for this virus, provide care for COVID-19 patients, and to continue providing other essential health care services,” Abott said. “Suspending these regulations will allow us to bring additional skilled nurses into the workforce to assist with our efforts and enhance our COVID-19 response."