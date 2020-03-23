Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! The work week indoors will be room temperature but otherwise will start with overcast skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Whoever is still commuting these days will face dense fog throughout the morning, forecasters said. Visibility in areas along and east of Interstate 35 will be of a half-mile or less, forecasters said.

The fog should clear out of the Austin area by 11 a.m., making way for a day of cloudy skies, the weather service said.

Temperatures will increase to a high of 79 degrees, forecasters said.

The normal temperatures on March 23 in Austin are a high of 74 degrees and a low of 53 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with a low temperature of 65 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 67.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 53.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 77.